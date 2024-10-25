Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Putin: Russia ready to keep gas transit via Ukraine, but Kyiv rejects deal extension

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is ready to continue pumping gas through Ukraine after the current gas transit deal expires at the end of the year, but sees indications Ukraine may not be willing to extend the contract, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Ukraine has already said it does not want to renew the deal.

Putin also told a television interviewer that Russia was ready to continue gas supplies to Europe using, if needed, several alternative routes.

