Putin ally wants new law on registering migrants for military service, says parliament

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament, wants a new law to register migrants for military service as part of their application for Russian citizenship, the Duma said in a statement on Monday.

Volodin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Duma said in the same statement that parliamentarians also wanted to increase the number of years of military service which new Russian citizens of a certain age must do to two years.

There are also proposals to amend the law to make such service mandatory for older migrants who receive Russian passports, the Duma said.