Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin congratulates Venezuela’s Maduro on election win

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election as president of Venezuela, saying Moscow enjoyed a strategic partnership with the South American state and that Maduro was always welcome in Russia.

Maduro and his opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez have both claimed victory in the presidential election as Washington and other foreign governments cast doubt on official results that gave the incumbent a win.

The national electoral authority said just after midnight that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of the vote – a result that would extend a quarter-century of socialist rule.

“Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership,” Putin said in a message to Maduro, the Kremlin said. “I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions.”

“This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with building a more just and democratic world order,” Putin said. “I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.”

“Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington had serious concerns that the results announced by the electoral authority did not reflect the votes of the people. The authority is meant to be an independent body, but the opposition says it acts as an arm of Maduro’s government.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR