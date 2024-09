Putin decree promotes ally Dyumin to Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promoted Alexei Dyumin, his former bodyguard, to become a member of the powerful Security Council.

The appointments of Dyumin and three other new members were announced in a presidential decree.

In May Putin appointed Dyumin, 52, as secretary of the advisory State Council, fuelling speculation about Dyumin’s presidential potential.