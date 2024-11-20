Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin gifts zoo animals, including lion and bears, to North Korean zoo

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia transferred more than 70 animals, including an African lion and two brown bears, to a zoo in the North Korean capital Pyongyang from Moscow’s zoo, the Russian government said on Wednesday.

The animals were “a gift from (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to the Korean people”, the government said.

Alexander Kozlov, Russia’s natural resources minister, oversaw the relocation of the animals, who were transported by plane to the Pyongyang Central Zoo accompanied by veterinarians from the Moscow Zoo.

Pictures published by the Russian government showed a white cockatoo travelling in a crate and Kozlov receiving a tour of the Korean zoo from local officials.

North Korean state media KCNA said on Thursday that it had received rare animals as gifts from Putin.

Russia in April donated birds, including eagles, cranes and parrots to the Pyongyang Central Zoo.

Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Putin visited the country in June and concluded a treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim gifted Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, a local breed, during that trip. The two also took turns driving each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Bill Berkrot)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR