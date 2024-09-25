Putin issues a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was attacked by any state and that any conventional attack on Russia that was supported by a nuclear power would be considered to be a joint attack.

Putin, opening a meeting of Russia’s Security Council attended by top officials, said that proposals had been made to change Russia’s nuclear doctrine and said he would like to underscore one of the proposed key changes.

“It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation,” Putin said.

“The conditions for Russia’s transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed,” Putin said, adding that Moscow would consider such a move if it detected the start of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft, or drones against it.

Russia, Putin said, also reserved the right to use nuclear weapons if it or Belarus were the subject of aggression, including by conventional weapons.

Putin said the clarifications were carefully calibrated and commensurate with the modern military threats facing Russia.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Dmitry Antonov and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Osborn)