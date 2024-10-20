Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin says Russia, UAE have ‘strategic partnership’, to discuss Middle East, Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin told the visiting president of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday that relations between the two states amounted to a “strategic partnership” and thanked him for mediation efforts in exchanging prisoners of war with Ukraine.

Russian news agencies providing an account of a dinner Putin hosted at his residence for President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan indicated the two men would discuss violence in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine in formal talks on Monday.

Agencies quoted Putin as saying that the situation in the Middle East was “complicated”, with Israel engaged in combat in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

He thanked the president for “personal relations” which enabled both countries to solve problems. He cited in particular the UAE’s help in arranging prisoner exchanges in the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Ukraine.

The latest exchange took place on Friday, with each side bringing home 95 prisoners of war. The UAE said it was the ninth such mediation effort in which it had participated in the war.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
232 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR