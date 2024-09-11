Putin says Russia should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions.

Putin’s remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher.

In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.

But he said that measures did not need to be taken “tomorrow”, and must not cause damage to Russia itself.

“Russia is the leader in reserves of a number of strategic raw materials: for natural gas, this is almost 22% of world reserves, for gold – almost 23%, for diamonds – almost 55%,” Putin said.

“Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market … Maybe we should think about certain restrictions – uranium, titanium, nickel,” he told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“We just mustn’t do anything to harm ourselves,” he added.

The three-month contract for nickel rose 2.5% to an intraday high of $16,110 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME) after Putin’s remarks. It was trading up 1.5% at $15,975 as of 1557 GMT.

China is the top nickel buyer from Russia, importing 38,026 tons last year, which accounted for 38% of Russia’s nickel exports, according to Trade Data Monitor.

Almost 30% of Russian nickel exports, or 29,172 tons, went to the Netherlands last year for transhipment to other European countries.

Shares in uranium miners jumped following the news, with Canadian miners NexGen Energy, Cameco and Denison Mines up between 5.2% and 5.4%Russia is the world’s fourth largest uranium producer and has about 44% of global uranium enrichment capacity.

In 2023 the U.S. and China topped the list of Russian uranium importers, followed by South Korea, France, Kazakhstan and Germany. In May, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law a ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia, a trade worth around $1 billion annually.

Russia is also the world’s third largest producer of titanium sponge, which is turned into metal for industrial applications in the aerospace, marine and auto industries, but has low titanium mineral reserves of its own.

Russian mining giant Nornickel is the world’s largest producer of refined nickel.

The U.S. last month imposed sanctions on several subsidiaries of Nornickel, as well as on the Bystrinsky copper and gold project, which Nornickel controls.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Anastasia Lyrchikova, Gleb Bryanski, Julian Luk and Mrinalika Roy, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by David Gregorio)