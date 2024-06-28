Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin says Russia to resume production of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would resume production of short and medium range nuclear-capable land-based missiles due to what he said were moves by the United States to deploy them in both Europe and Asia.

The United States formally withdrew from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in 2019 after saying that Moscow was violating the accord, an accusation the Kremlin denied.

Russia then imposed a moratorium on its own development of missiles previously banned by the INF treaty.

“It is known that the United States not only produces these missile systems, but has already brought them to Europe for exercises in Denmark,” Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“It was recently announced that they are in the Philippines. It is not known whether they took the missiles out of there or not.”

Putin said that Russia was thus forced to respond.

“Apparently, we need to start manufacturing these strike systems and then, based on the actual situation, make decisions about where – if necessary to ensure our safety – to place them,” Putin said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Andtonov and Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

What obstacles and threats do you perceive to press freedom in your country of residence?

Your insights matter! Join the conversation and share your thoughts on safeguarding press freedom.

Join the discussion
32 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR