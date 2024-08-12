Putin says Ukraine trying to destabilise Russia with Kursk offensive

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine was trying to undermine Russian stability with its incursion into the south of the country, but it would not succeed.

“The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are increasing dramatically for them, including among the most combat-ready units, units that the enemy is transferring to our border,” Putin told a televised meeting with top security officials and regional governors.

“The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will, without a doubt, be achieved.”