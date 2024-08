Putin says Ukrainian attack on Kursk is a major provocation

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region was a major provocation.

“The Kyiv regime has launched another major provocation,” Putin told members of the Russian government about the Kursk attack.

Putin said Ukrainian forces were conducting the “indiscriminate shelling of civilian” targets in the Kursk region.