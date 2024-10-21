Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Putin to end BRICS summit with news conference on Thursday, aide says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a news conference following the BRICS summit Russia is hosting in Kazan on Thursday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

Delegations from 36 countries – 22 of them represented by heads of state – and six international organisations will be present in Kazan, Ushakov said.

Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

The Russia-hosted BRICS summit, which Moscow says represents evidence that Western efforts to isolate Russia over its actions in Ukraine have failed, will run from Oct. 22 to 24.

