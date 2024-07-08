Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin to meet India’s Modi for talks in Moscow on Monday

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold face-to-face talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Modi is due to arrive in the Russian capital later in the day for a two-day state visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing that Putin and Modi would meet informally in the evening and have the opportunity to talk “with a free agenda one-on-one.”

A top Indian official said last week that fixing India’s trade imbalance with Russia and securing the discharge of Indian citizens who were misled into fighting in the Ukraine war would be among Modi’s top priorities in Moscow.

(This story has been corrected to say that Narendra Modi has not arrived in Moscow yet in paragraph 2)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR