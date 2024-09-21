Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Putin was joking about support for Harris in US election, says foreign minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was joking when he said Moscow was supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November’s U.S. presidential election, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

Putin said earlier this month that Russia wanted Harris to win the contest in a teasing comment that cited her “infectious” laugh as a reason to prefer her over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. The Russian leader’s remark prompted the White House to say Putin should stop commenting on the Nov. 5 election.

“It was a joke,” Lavrov said, when asked how much the change in U.S. president would affect Russia’s foreign policy. “President Putin has a good sense of humour. He often jokes during his statements and interviews.

“I see no long-term differences in our attitude to the current or previous elections in the United States, because it is ruled by the notorious ‘deep state’,” Lavrov said, without giving evidence for that assertion.

Lavrov’s comments were published on the foreign ministry website on Friday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR