Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden’s farewell summit

By Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom

CLAYMONT, Delaware (Reuters) -Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States are taking new security steps in the Indian Ocean as outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden hosts counterparts from the Quad grouping established due to shared concerns about China.

Biden welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a four-way meeting near his Delaware hometown on Saturday to stress the importance of maintaining the Quad, which he sees as a signature foreign policy achievement, before he leaves office after the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

Leaders from the four nations were rolling out plans to expand an Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness launched two years ago to include the Indian Ocean region, senior Biden administration officials said.

The leaders are planning joint coast guard operations that will see Australian, Japanese and Indian personnel spend time on a U.S. coast guard vessel. The countries also plan increased military logistics cooperation, the officials said.

While the White House said the Quad summit was directed at no other country and that Beijing should find no issue with the initiative, Biden started the summit’s group session with a briefing on China.

He described the country as shifting tactics, but not strategy, while continuing to test the United States in the South China and East China Seas as well as the Taiwan Strait.

“We believe (Chinese leader) Xi Jinping is looking to focus on domestic economic challenges and minimize the turbulence in China diplomatic relationships, and he’s also looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China’s interest,” Biden said in remarks carried on an official event feed.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including territory inside exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. It also claims territories in the East China Sea contested by Japan and Taiwan. China also views self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.

Xi has objected to the Quad grouping, seeing it as an effort to encircle Beijing and ramp up conflict.

Analysts said new maritime security initiatives would send a message to Beijing. They said it also represents a further shift of emphasis of the Quad’s activities to security issues, reflecting growing concerns about China’s intentions.

The leaders are also stepping up work to provide critical and security technologies, including a new open radio access network, to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, regions of intense competition with China.

A health initiative by the leaders is aimed at combating cervical cancer, officials said.

Lisa Curtis, an Asia policy expert at the Center for a New American Security, and a former administration official, said India, which is not part of any military alliance, has been worried about perceptions that the Quad could be militarizing the Indo-Pacific.

“But I think China’s recent maritime aggression could be changing the equation for India and could be prompting India to become a bit more open to the idea of Quad security cooperation,” she said.

Analysts and officials say Biden hosting the Quad is part of efforts to institutionalize the body ahead his departure from office and that of Kishida, who is stepping down after a leadership contest next week and elections in Australia by next year.

Asked about the group’s staying power, Biden grasped Modi by the shoulder and said the group was here to stay.

The Quad met at foreign minister level under the previous administration of Donald Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris in November, and enjoyed bipartisan support, as reflected by the formation of a congressional Quad Caucus ahead of the summit. Biden elevated the Quad to the leader level in 2021.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Wilmington, David Brunnstrom in Washington, Sakura Murakami in Tokyo, Kirsty Needham in Sydney and Krishn Kaushik in New DelhiEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Alistair Bell)