A court drawing of the accused and his lawyer at a hearing on Tuesday (Keystone)

A 34-year-old man who confessed to slaughtering four people in the northern Swiss town of Rupperswil in December 2015 has been handed a life sentence in prison by the Lenzburg district court on Friday.

In Switzerland, a life sentence can normally only be handed down if two psychiatrists consulted in the case deem that the perpetrator cannot be rehabilitated. However, the prosecution argued that the man did not suffer from any psychological disorder and therefore the issue of rehabilitation does not arise. The killer will have to undergo therapy in custody and have to pay CHF700,000 ($737,460) to the kin of the victims.

In one of the most gruesome criminal cases in Swiss history, the man entered a home and killed a woman, her two sons, and a girlfriend of one of the sons in a particularly vicious attack. After raping the 13-year-old son, the perpetrator slaughtered each of his victims. He was eventually arrested in May 2016 in a café in the canton of Aargau and accused of murder, extortion, kidnapping, hostage-taking, sexual acts on a minor, sexual constraint, arson, and pornography.

The accused confessed to the murders, and his fingerprints and DNA were found at the crime scene. He acted alone, did not know his victims, and has a clean criminal record.





