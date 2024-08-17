Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Quake of magnitude 7.2 hits off coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat from the quake.

But the Kamchatka branch of Russia’s emergency ministry reported that there was no threat of tsunami and that the recorded aftershocks from the quake ranged in their magnitude from 3.9 to 5.0.

“Most of the aftershocks are imperceptible,” the regional emergency authority said on Telegram.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Cynthia Osterman)

