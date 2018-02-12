This content was published on February 12, 2018 11:07 AM Feb 12, 2018 - 11:07

The 2017 Swiss vintage is expected to be of good quality . But the crop was below the annual consumption (Keystone)

Extreme weather over the past year has led to the smallest wine harvest in nearly four decades, although these same conditions favoured a good-quality product.

The 79 million litres of red and white wine of the 2017 vintage – a decrease of 27% compared with 2016 – is the result of cold nights last April and of hot and dry days in August, according to the Federal Agriculture Officeexternal link.

The worst affected wine-growing region was the French-speaking part of the country, notably canton Valais.

However, experts say the quality of the 2017 wine harvest is expected to be “very satisfactory”, due to the high concentration of natural sugar in the grapes according to a statement published on Monday.

The office points out that four out of the past five annual crops has been inferior to the average consumption of wine in Switzerland.

Vineyards in Switzerland cover about 14,750 hectares in the French, German and Italian-speaking parts of the country.



Swiss wine Frost wrecks Valais vineyards By swissinfo.ch/sb Last week’s frosty weather devastated 40% of vineyards in canton Valais, officials estimate.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.