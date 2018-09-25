According to agency reports, the Angolan-Swiss boss of the Zug-based fund Quantum Global has been placed in detention on suspicion of embezzling national funds.
Bastos was named in the "Paradise Papers" revelations and until recently managed the Angolan sovereign wealth fund. His boss Jose Filomeno dos Santos, former head of the Angolan sovereign wealth fund and son of the former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has also been placed in detention. dos Santos was dismissed from his post last January by Angola's new president, Joao Lourenço.
Angola’s Prosecutor General Alvaro Da Silva Joao said the accused were placed under preventive detention on Monday because there was sufficient evidence that they had engaged in corrupt activities.
Embezzlement charge
According to the Angolan Ministry of Finance, dos Santos is suspected of having developed, while running the Angolan sovereign wealth fund (Fondo Soberano de Angola), a massive scam that could have enabled him and his accomplices to embezzle up to $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion).
This scam was part of a plan that would allow Angola to benefit from $35 billion in financing, with a false guarantee from the Credit Suisse bank, reports say. The fraud was discovered through a suspicious transfer of $500 million to the London account of Credit Suisse, blocked by the British authorities.
The Swiss Attorney General's Office announced in May that it had opened an investigation concerning "money laundering" linked to assets held by the Angolan National Bank and the Angolan sovereign wealth fund. Several searches were ordered, including Bastos’ offices in Switzerland.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.