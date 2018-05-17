This content was published on May 17, 2018 5:37 PM May 17, 2018 - 17:37

The criminal proceedings are linked to assets held by the Angolan National Bank and the Angolan sovereign wealth fund.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has authorised several searches in the country over possible money-laundering affecting the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Angolan National Bank.

The attorney general has opened criminal proceedings against unknown persons on suspicion of money laundering, his office told financial news agency AWP on Thursday. The statement confirms information published on Wednesday in several Swiss papers.

The criminal proceedings are linked to possible offences against the assets held by the Angolan National Bank and the Angolan sovereign wealth fund (Fondo Soberano de Angola), the OAG said.

According to the media, the offices of Jean-Claude Bastos, the Angolan-Swiss boss of the Zug-based fund Quantum Global, were among the premises searched. The businessman was named in the "Paradise Papers" revelations and until recently managed the Angolan sovereign wealth fund.



Following the Paradise Papers scandal, former Federal Councillor Ruth Metzler left Quantum Global’s board at the end of 2017. She said her decision was based on serious charges of "alleged commercial practices in Angola" levelled against the firm.

