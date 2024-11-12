Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Queen Camilla says she’s ‘on the mend’ on return to work

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Camilla said she was “on the mend” as she returned to work on Tuesday after suffering from a chest infection.

Camilla, 77, was forced to cancel a number of engagements and missed last weekend’s Remembrance Sunday event after falling ill, but was well enough to host a reception at her Clarence House home for authors shortlisted for the annual Booker Prize.

“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of,” she told author Percival Everett at the event. “You think you’ve got rid of it, then they just sort of hang on for a little bit, but hopefully I’m on the mend now.”

Camilla’s diary of events has been shortened this week to help her recovery, and she will miss the London film premiere of “Gladiator II” on Wednesday.

A royal source said she had suffered from a nasty bug, but there was no concern about her health. Her husband King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, will still attend all this week’s events.

