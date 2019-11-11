Supporters of former President Evo Morales clash with police in La Paz.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has offered its support to Bolivia to hold new elections swiftly and has called on all parties to renounce violence.

In a statement on Monday, the FDFA also called on the police to guarantee respect for human rights in the wake of violence and looting following the resignation of President Evo Morales. Morales had announced his resignation in a televised address on Sunday in what was regarded by his supporters as a coup. He was under pressure after weeks of protests and clashes following his win in a disputed election which ushered in a fourth consecutive term. On Sunday, the Organization of American Statesexternal link (OAS) announced that evidence of manipulation had been found and that the result should be annulled. The FDFA commended the role of the OAS and urged the creation of conditions for swift and fair elections.

“The renewal of the electoral bodies is considered a prerequisite for free, fair and transparent elections, since these bodies played an important role in the irregularities noted by the OAS. The FDFA is prepared to support the preparations for new elections,” said the FDFA statement.

