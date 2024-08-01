Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

QUOTES-Bank of England policymakers speak after cutting rates from 16-year high

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high on Thursday after a narrow vote in favour from policymakers divided over whether inflation pressures had eased sufficiently.

Below are comments from a news conference with Governor Andrew Bailey and other BoE policymakers:

BAILEY ON PAY RISE FOR PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS:

“Public sector pay obviously has an effect on demand and it can have a signalling effect. On the whole I think private sector pay tends to lead public sector pay and that’s what we’ve been seeing, actually.”

“We’ll get the full story with the budget, obviously, because we haven’t got the full story yet because obviously we don’t know how this is going to be funded, the Chancellor’s got decisions to make on that front.”

BAILEY ON WHETHER POLICY IS ‘ONE AND DONE’ ON RATE RISES:

“I’m not giving you any view on the path of rates to come, I’m saying we will go from meeting to meeting, as we always do.”

BAILEY ON INFLATION PERSISTENCE:

“Is the decline of persistence now almost baked in, as the global shocks that drove up inflation unwind, or, we’d also require a period with economic slack in the UK economy, or are we experiencing a more permanent change to wage and price setting which would require monetary policy to remain tighter for longer?”

“These have become important questions in the MPC’s policy deliberations.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR