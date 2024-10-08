Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ramstein summit with Biden to send Kyiv message of support, says German official

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – A meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with other leaders of the Ramstein group that supplies Kyiv with arms will send a strong signal of continued military support for Ukraine, a German government source said ahead of the summit on Saturday.

The summit on the sidelines of Biden’s state visit to Germany will drive home the message that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot hope to play for time and wait for Western support to cease, the source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday.

Biden will visit Germany Oct 10-13. On Oct. 12, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks in Berlin before travelling on to the U.S. air base in the small western German town of Ramstein.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States gathered like-minded nations in Ramstein, establishing a group of now some 50 nations that meet regularly to match Kyiv’s arms requests with pledges of donors.

The gathering on Saturday will be the first meeting of the group at the level of leaders.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
144 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR