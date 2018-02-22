This content was published on February 22, 2018 7:20 PM Feb 22, 2018 - 19:20

The 55-year-old was arrested on February 2 following rape allegations

The Swiss-born Islamic scholar, who is on a leave of absence from Oxford University following rape allegations, has had his appeal against detention on medical grounds rejected.

Ramadan will remain in prison following the decision by the Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday, according to the press agency AFP. The investigating chamber had appointed a medical expert, who found Ramadan’s state of health compatible with his detention. The 55-year-old Swiss theologian, who was arrested on February 2, claims he suffers from multiple sclerosis and neuropathy. He refused to appear at the closed hearing.

Ramadan was being held in detention near Paris amid an investigation into rape allegations against him, when he was taken to hospital on February 17.

