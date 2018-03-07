Another rape complaint has been filed against Swiss-born Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who is being detained in France.
On Wednesday a 45-year-old woman filed her case with Parisian justice officials. Hers follows two others submitted there last month. Last November, four women in Geneva accused Ramadan of sexual abuse and misconduct.
The latest plaintiff has accused Ramadan of violent sexual assault on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2014. The attacks allegedly took place at her home in Lille as well as in hotels.
Ramadan’s lawyers could not be reached for immediate comment, reported the Swiss News Agency. Last month, he was ordered to remain in custody in France as the rape allegations are being investigated. He has denied the accusations.
The 55-year-old Swiss theologian, who was arrested on February 2, says he suffers from multiple sclerosis and neuropathy. However, his appeal against detention on medical grounds was rejected.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.