Thus far, Tariq Ramadan has denied all allegations of rape. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Another rape complaint has been filed against Swiss-born Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who is being detained in France.

On Wednesday a 45-year-old woman filed her case with Parisian justice officials. Hers follows two others submitted there last month. Last November, four women in Geneva accused Ramadan of sexual abuse and misconduct.

The latest plaintiff has accused Ramadan of violent sexual assault on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2014. The attacks allegedly took place at her home in Lille as well as in hotels.

Ramadan’s lawyers could not be reached for immediate comment, reported the Swiss News Agency. Last month, he was ordered to remain in custody in France as the rape allegations are being investigated. He has denied the accusations.

The 55-year-old Swiss theologian, who was arrested on February 2, says he suffers from multiple sclerosis and neuropathy. However, his appeal against detention on medical grounds was rejected.

