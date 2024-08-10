Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Rapper Travis Scott released by Paris police without charge

PARIS (Reuters) – Grammy-nominated American hip hop star Travis Scott has been released from police custody in Paris and will not face any charges, said a representative for Scott on Saturday.

Scott, 33, had been arrested on Friday at Paris’ luxury Georges V hotel after a scuffle with a security guard.

“Travis Scott has been released with no charges,” said Scott’s representative in an email sent to Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office also confirmed via email that Scott has been released without charge.

In June, Scott had been arrested in the United States on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida.

Scott, whose hits include the single “Sicko Mode”, has been nominated for 10 Grammys.

