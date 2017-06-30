Jun 30, 2017 - 14:06

(Keystone)

The Rathausbrücke (town hall bridge), which crosses the River Limmat in the centre of Switzerland’s largest city, is to be demolished to make way for a replacement. Renovation is simply not possible, say the authorities.

The concrete construction, built in 1972 and considered by many to be a blot on the landscape (although others appreciate its width and lack of cars), is known by locals as “Vegetable Bridge” because of the market that was once held on it.

Work is set to begin in 2022 and take up to three years, with costs estimated at CHF20 million ($20.9 million)

External Content The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.



