Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Reaction to Putin’s approval of a new Russian nuclear doctrine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks.

Here is some international reaction to Tuesday’s move:

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

“We were not surprised by Russia’s announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine; Russia had been signalling its intent to update its doctrine for several weeks.”

EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

“It is not the first time that they threatened with nuclear escalation, which is completely irresponsible. Russia has subscribed to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won, and so it must never be fought.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

“Russia has and needs to have the power and the measures to protect itself. Similarly, as a NATO country, we have to protect ourselves and take steps to protect ourselves…This step should be reviewed by NATO officials.” 

SPOKESPERSON FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“It would be fair to say it’s the latest example of irresponsibility that we have seen from the depraved Russian government and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine.”

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER JEAN-NOEL BARROT

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike is “rhetoric”. “We are not intimidated.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
334 Likes
212 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR