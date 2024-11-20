Reaction to Putin’s approval of a new Russian nuclear doctrine

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks.

Here is some international reaction to Tuesday’s move:

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

“We were not surprised by Russia’s announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine; Russia had been signalling its intent to update its doctrine for several weeks.”

EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

“It is not the first time that they threatened with nuclear escalation, which is completely irresponsible. Russia has subscribed to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won, and so it must never be fought.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

“Russia has and needs to have the power and the measures to protect itself. Similarly, as a NATO country, we have to protect ourselves and take steps to protect ourselves…This step should be reviewed by NATO officials.”

SPOKESPERSON FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“It would be fair to say it’s the latest example of irresponsibility that we have seen from the depraved Russian government and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine.”

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER JEAN-NOEL BARROT

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike is “rhetoric”. “We are not intimidated.”