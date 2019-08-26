This content was published on August 26, 2019 4:48 PM

The ranking also includes another 156 EPFL scientists.

A scientist at Switzerland’s Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) has ranked number one in a list of 100,000 top scientists across all fields.

The ranking method, noted EPFL in a statement issued Monday, is a based on new, more accurate standardised citation metrics developed by scientists led by Stanford University.

On August 12, a group of scientists led by Professor John P.A. Ioannides at Stanford University published a paper in the journal PloS Biology outlining a new way to rank scientists by citations and other metrics.

The virtue of this mew method is that it avoids falling prey to common abuses such as self-citation or citation farms. It produced a database of over 100,000 scientists in a wide range of fields.

He is globally recognised for inventing dye-sensitized solar cells (dubbed “Grätzel cells”), which became the launchpad for the current development of perovskite photovoltaics,

Photovoltaics is the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials, in this case perovskite, a mineral made up primarily of calcium titanate. end of infobox

Dye-sensitized solar cells are already manufactured on a multi-megawatt scale, and perovskite photovoltaics are poised to conquer the market.



Regularly ranked among the 25 top universities in the world, the EPFL has spawned various discoveries of scientific or commercial value.



