Record $73 million bribe lands former investigator in Russian jail

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A former Russian state investigator was jailed for 16 years on Tuesday for taking bribes equivalent to around $73 million, the largest in the history of modern Russia, state news agency TASS said.

Marat Tambiyev was found guilty of accepting the bribes, mainly in bitcoin, from members of an organised crime group. He had protested his innocence.

Kristina Lyakhovenko, a lower-ranked colleague of Tambiyev, was jailed for nine years. Lawyers for both of them said they would appeal.

Russia is currently pursuing a spate of high-profile bribery investigations, many involving senior figures in the military.

