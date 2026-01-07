Record-Breaking Stock Rally Loses Steam; Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking global stock rally lost momentum after a sharp run-up left markets showing signs of overheating.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark notched a fresh high on Tuesday. European stocks traded flat, while a gauge for Asian stocks is set for its first daily loss of 2026.

Precious metals also declined, with silver falling below $80 an ounce and gold breaking a three-day winning streak. Copper retreated from an all-time high while nickel was little changed as industrial metals joined the broader pullback. Oil fell after President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over as many as 50 million barrels of crude to the US.

Equity markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026 that has seen the artificial-intelligence-fueled rally broaden across regions and sectors. The gains have pushed the 14-day relative strength index, a momentum indicator, for European and Asian equities above 70, signaling overbought territory.

US economic data on the labor market and business activity due this week are set to test whether that optimism still holds, after traders largely shrugged off geopolitical risks, including those linked to Venezuela.

“We will have a bumpier road than markets are pricing in,” Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Amova Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Geopolitical tensions are rife worldwide now. The market is kind of shifting them aside.”

In other corners of the market, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held its gains from the prior session. Treasuries edged higher with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling two basis points to 4.16%. Brent crude fell 0.8% to trade just above $60 a barrel.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

There will be a clear momentum signal for oil bears should futures print below $55 in the near term. Whether oil rebounds on relative value buying or sinks into a lower trading range, crude is back at the top of risk charts for macro players.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, Beijing imposed controls on exports to Japan with potential military uses, the latest flare-up in diplomatic tensions between the two Asian nations over Taiwan. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.1%.

Investors were also watching the primary bond market. The first week of 2026 has seen a surge in global issuance, signaling strong investor confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market, including from Asian companies, topped $72 billion combined in the first two days of the week, a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Ten companies from Asia Pacific priced notes Tuesday, though the rapid-fire pace of deals slowed mid-week.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A small fleet of ships booked by Chevron Corp. is sailing to Venezuela as the company emerges as the only exporter of the country’s oil following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1677 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.55 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9895 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3486 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $92,849.57 Ether fell 0.5% to $3,257.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.82% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.44% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $60.20 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,466.74 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.