Record number of Swiss transport safety incidents

The Swiss Transport Safety Investigation Board (STSB) received a record number of 2,165 incidents in 2022. Some 1,828 reports related to air traffic and 337 to public transport.

For trains and ships, the number of reports was around the average of the last eight years, as stated in the STSB annual report published on Monday.

However, the very large number of reports from aviation does not mean that aviation has become less safe. More and more people are being flown, and events are becoming more frequent.

STSB received five reports of incidents from ocean shipping. No investigations were opened and no reports published.

Last year STSB opened 42 investigations and 24 detailed and 32 summary investigations were completed together with the publication of an interim report on an ongoing investigation. STSB issued 13 safety recommendations and seven safety notices.

