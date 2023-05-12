Red alert as rockslide threatens Swiss village

Brienz/Brinzauls is in imminent danger of destruction. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss village of Brienz/Brinzauls, which sits beneath an unstable mountain, will be devoid of people and animals and placed on red alert from 6pm on Friday.

The local authorities in canton Graubünden, southeast Switzerland, say it’s necessary to raise the alert level from orange to red.

This means that no-one will be allowed to enter the village once the evacuation is complete.

The Federal Office for Civil Aviation has also issued a no-fly zone over the village, extending to an altitude of 3,050 metres with a 3.5 kilometre radius.

Towering over Brienz/Brinzauls a rock volume of two million cubic metres is slipping so fast that it is expected to break loose imminently.

The authorities said they would trigger the red alert once they thought the break-off of the rock mass would happen within the next two weeks.

The 84 residents of the village have all been rehoused temporarily a safe distance from the mountain.

In the worst-case scenario, several large rocks could tumble down the mountain reaching speeds of up to 200km/ph, Simon Löw, a geology professor at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

This scenario has the potential to destroy the village, Löw said.





