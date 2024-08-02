Released prisoner accuses Russia of psychological torture

BERLIN (Reuters) – Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza who was released from jail on Thursday in a major prisoner swap said he and others were subject to illegal psychological torture during their imprisonment.

During a news conference in Bonn, Kara-Murza said he was allowed to speak with his wife just once and his children twice in more than two years of imprisonment. A Christian, he was banned from attending church.

He also spent 10 months in solitary confinement – much longer than allowed by law, he said.