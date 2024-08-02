Released prisoner Yashin: told would end like Navalny if returned

BERLIN (Reuters) – Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, released from a Russian jail in a major prisoner swap on Thursday, said he wanted to return to Russia but it was made clear to him there would be no more prisoner swaps if he did.

Yashin also told reporters in Bonn an officer of the Russia’s FSB security service told him that if he returned to Russia “your days will end like Navalny’s”.

Russian authorities reported in February that Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s erstwhile most formidable domestic opponent, fell unconscious and died at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.