Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Released prisoner Yashin: told would end like Navalny if returned

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, released from a Russian jail in a major prisoner swap on Thursday, said he wanted to return to Russia but it was made clear to him there would be no more prisoner swaps if he did.

Yashin also told reporters in Bonn an officer of the Russia’s FSB security service told him that if he returned to Russia “your days will end like Navalny’s”.

Russian authorities reported in February that Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s erstwhile most formidable domestic opponent, fell unconscious and died at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR