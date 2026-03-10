Relief Rally Lifts Stocks as Dollar Extends Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as crude extended declines, with traders monitoring the impact of the war in the Middle East on oil flows after President Donald Trump signaled a quick end to the conflict. The dollar fell for a third day.

S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, adding to the benchmark’s rebound. Europe’s Stoxx 600 posted its biggest daily jump since April. Brent fell 8% toward $91 a barrel, extending losses as Trump said the war could be over “very soon” and pledged the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasuries edged lower, with the 10-year yield rising one basis point to 4.11%. European bonds staged a recovery on hopes that oil prices would weigh less on inflation than previously feared, dimming the prospects for interest-rate hikes. Gold was steady.

The relief rally in US stocks is extending into a second session after fears of a protracted US-Israeli war against Iran triggered seismic moves in oil markets. Even so, much hinges on geopolitical developments, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz remaining at a near standstill and Gulf producers deepening production cuts.

“The war in Iran is not over and can intensify again at any moment,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Any gains will remain limited until there are clear signs of an end to hostilities in the Gulf and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz improves again.”

Trump’s decision to attack Iran has injected a potentially long-lasting shock into the global economy at a time when investors were already contending with mounting pressures.

The year has seen the emergence of fears that artificial intelligence could be a disruptive technology capable of wiping out wealth for shareholders and creditors. Stubbornly high inflation has also cast doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to resume cutting rates.

“Stocks are rallying today but little has changed fundamentally. With no resolution to the conflict in Iran firmly in sight, volatility is likely to remain elevated. That persistence suggests another ongoing headwind for global equity markets.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist.

Some of the world’s biggest hedge funds, known for their steady returns, suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in losses last week after the war hit portfolios across the industry.

Millennium Management lost about $1.5 billion in the week through March 6, while Balyasny Asset Management declined by 3.5%, according to people familiar with the matter. Point72 Asset Management lost 1.1%.

“We’re advising our clients to favor defensive assets like telecom stocks and beware energy-intensive sectors,” said Laurent Lamagnere, deputy chief executive officer at Alphavalue in Paris. “Oil prices will stay high. Trump saying that the war could end doesn’t mean it actually will.”

Corporate Highlights:

Saudi Aramco announced a first-ever share buyback of $3 billion and raised its dividend, while warning that the impact on global oil markets will be “catastrophic” the longer the disruption from the Iran war drags on. Volkswagen AG is targeting more cost reductions to protect profitability that is set to remain under pressure from competition, tariffs and the cost of developing electric vehicles. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave an outlook for revenue in the current quarter that exceeded analysts’ estimates, a sign the company is benefiting from solid demand for hardware that helps customers run AI workloads. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 30% in the first two months of the year, buoyed by the robust pace of AI infrastructure construction. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2% as of 10:02 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 3.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 3.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1647 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.73 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8774 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3451 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $71,011.16 Ether rose 2% to $2,067 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.11% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.57% Commodities

Brent crude fell 8% to $91.02 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,179.63 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

