Renewed Tech Selloff Jolts Asian Stocks, Oil Slips: Markets Wrap

Share

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks slumped to a two-week low as the tech sector came under renewed pressure after a selloff in Apple Inc.’s shares and a report that OpenAI may delay its initial public offering soured sentiment.

South Korea’s chip-heavy market was hit by a second trading suspension this week as the Kospi tumbled as much as 9%, while a broader gauge of Asian equities plunged about 3%. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.2% while S&P 500 futures slid 0.6%. Shares of Apple’s Asian suppliers retreated. The iPhone maker’s stock lost 6.1% in the US session after it raised prices on Macs, iPads and home devices.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp.’s shares plummeted 14% after the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward holding off the IPO until 2027, delaying potential returns for its Japanese backer.

A decline in oil prices did little to improve sentiment for equity traders. Brent crude fell, trading below $74 a barrel after climbing on Thursday, when a projectile strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz renewed concerns about safe passage through the vital waterway following a recent pickup in traffic.

“Asia tech is hit by two storms this morning,” said Fabien Yip, a market analyst at online brokerage IG International. “Apple has been forced to raise Mac and iPad prices, citing an unprecedented memory chip shortage driven by AI data centre demand. The fact that one the world’s largest component buyers cannot absorb the cost surge raises real questions about demand elasticity and the durability of memory chip margins.”

“Separately, OpenAI’s potential IPO delay reflects the impact of recent tech stock volatility on retail enthusiasm,” she said.

Global equity markets are capping a volatile week that has seen concerns over the potential payoff from massive AI investments drive sharp moves in tech stocks. Although Micron’s earnings provided some reassurance, the latest developments have made investors cautious again. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index as well as the S&P 500 are down in June, heading for their first monthly decline this quarter.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 Index finished up 0.8% after having climbed as much as 2.1%. Besides Micron, Qualcomm Inc. shares also jumped after it forecast annual sales of more than $15 billion from artificial intelligence components in data centers by fiscal 2029. The S&P 500 ended flat, with the selloff in Apple’s stock offsetting an early rally fueled by Micron Technology Inc.’s blockbuster results.

In Asia, however, shares of chipmakers SK Hynix Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Kioxia Holdings Corp. were among the biggest drags on the Asian benchmark on Friday, following a surge in the previous session.

For investors in South Korea, swings this week are yet another reminder that the market’s fortunes remain closely tied to the AI trade. Sharp moves in semiconductor heavyweights have made the Kospi behave more like a single technology stock than a diversified index. Meanwhile, Samsung and SK Hynix are preparing to announce hundreds of billions of dollars worth in new investments on Monday, according to local media reports.

“While US chipmakers are finding a floor on localized corporate updates and domestic economic resilience, Asian semis — the heavy-lifting infrastructure and hardware backbone of the AI supply chain — are bearing the brunt of the regional risk-off unwind,” said Francis Tan, Asia chief strategist at Indosuez Wealth in Singapore.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“Investors have been betting on unending blue skies for AI themes, so any setback is always likely to generate an outsized response on the downside as stocks positioning is adjusted. The close proximity of the June month-end may be adding to the rush to trim exposure. Apple’s overnight slide offers another warning that consumers may have limits when it comes to absorbing higher prices tied to the AI upgrade cycle.

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Elsewhere in markets, gold hovered around $4,000 an ounce, while Silver lost 2.1%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady, staying near a seven-month high reached earlier in the week. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 4.37%.

The dollar is wrapping up one of its best months in a year, with a raft of Wall Street banks expressing renewed faith in the US currency.

Bond traders trimmed bets for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in the months ahead after the central bank’s favored inflation gauge rose less than estimated on Thursday. The personal consumption expenditures price index climbed 0.4% in May, below economists’ median estimate for a 0.5% increase. The annual rate accelerated to 4.1%, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates are well positioned to bring inflation back toward the central bank’s target. Officials left rates steady last week while signaling growing support for rate hikes this year.

“Until there is greater clarity on inflation, policy direction and geopolitical developments, the front end of the curve provides a compelling balance of return and risk that longer maturities struggle to match,” said Yulia di Mambro, portfolio manager for fixed income at Federated Hermes. “The 1–3-year segment seems particularly attractive.”

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest management revamp is elevating two Wall Street veterans at the bank — one who cut his teeth trading bonds and currencies and the other who spent years inside boardrooms advising CEOs — placing them in pole position to succeed Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon. The US Army struck deals with several companies to build critical minerals processing plants on military bases around the country, a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Trump administration to boost domestic production of key materials. Microsoft Corp. announced a third substantial price increase for the company’s current-generation Xbox video-game consoles in a glaring example of the component shortage crisis that has universally driven up the cost of consumer tech products. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as fees declined from a business overseen by its asset-management unit, which bet on the embattled auto-parts supplier First Brands Group. The surge in SK Hynix Inc. shares hasn’t only boosted South Korean billionaire Chey Tae-won’s wealth. It’s also expected to protect his control of the company from an upcoming divorce settlement that will likely be the nation’s largest ever. China’s DeepSeek, fresh off agreements for a blockbuster fundraising, said it is working to at least double the size of all departments, as it steps up efforts to compete with domestic rivals and global leaders such as OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. Darden Restaurants Inc. posted a cautious overall profit outlook as same-store sales at Olive Garden trailed expectations, raising questions about demand that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings Spices and seasonings maker McCormick & Co. reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates, buoyed by higher prices and a tariff refund, and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 1:19 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9% The Shanghai Composite fell 2.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1373 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.64 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8069 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $59,972.5 Ether fell 0.3% to $1,552.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.605% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $70.48 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,009.59 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Sangmi Cha, Winnie Hsu and Bernadette Toh.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.