Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Rented e-scooters set to vanish from Madrid streets

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Operators of rental e-scooters will have until Oct. 25 to remove all their mobility devices from the streets of Madrid, the mayor’s office said on Tuesday, following an outcry against reckless driving and chaotic parking by their users.

After withdrawing their licences last month, the mayor’s office said the three foreign operators – Lime, Dott and Tier Mobility – had failed to implement limits on their clients’ circulation or control their parking to regain the licences.

Amsterdam-based Dott, Germany’s Tier Mobility and U.S.-based Lime, whose scooters are available via the Uber app, have around 2,000 e-scooters each throughout Madrid.

Lime and Dott said they had not been officially notified by city hall of the deadline.

Lime said that if they were formally notified, they will take the appropriate measures to comply. Dott said they will assess possible legal and operating actions after receiving the official document.

Tier did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The scooter sharing system has raised opposition in cities around the world due to reckless driving by users on streets and sidewalks and haphazard parking that often leaves public spaces cluttered.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR