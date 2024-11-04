Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Rescuers find no casualties so far in Valencia’s underground shopping mall car park

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish rescue teams have not found any casualties so far in Valencia’s Bonaire shopping mall underground car park, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The parking was flooded during the country’s worst flash floods in modern history last week that left at least 217 people dead.

The ministry said work was continuing in the parking lot, which has 5,700 parking spaces, to find out if there may be fatalities.

Rescue teams are now focusing their efforts on underground car parks, garages and basements that were flooded within hours.

