Canton Zug to invest CHF55 million in ETH research centre

Cantonal Council plans to invest 55 million in ETH research centre Keystone-SDA

The canton of Zug is to provide CHF55 million ($68.5 million) for the establishment of a joint learning and research centre run by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich and representatives of Zug’s business community.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kantonsrat will 55 Millionen in ETH-Forschungszentrum investieren Original Read more: Kantonsrat will 55 Millionen in ETH-Forschungszentrum investieren

The facility is intended to combine academic education with professional practice on the Tech Cluster Zug AG site in the Göbli area of Zug. According to a report to Parliament, students from ETH Zurich, researchers, lecturers and apprentices from Zug-based companies will eventually work together on industry-relevant, practice-oriented tasks.

The requested funding of CHF55 million relates to the implementation of Phase 1. This comprises the refurbishment of two existing buildings and ten years of operation, expected to commence in 2029/30. According to the documentation, the project is to be financed from the additional revenue generated by the OECD minimum tax.

+ Swiss tax revenues get bump from OECD minimum tax rate

The total cost for the first phase amounts to CHF110 million. In addition to the cantonal funding of CHF55 million, the City of Zug is to contribute CHF27.5 million, the industry partners CHF16.6 million and ETH Zurich CHF10 million.

The final vote will take place after the second reading. The parliamentary procedures are due to be completed by the end of the year. In addition to the Cantonal Council, the proposal also requires the approval of the Zug City Council and the voters in the city of Zug.

The proposal was uncontested during the session. All parliamentary groups, as well as the Education and Economic Affairs Committees, supported the initiative. It was noted that the learning and research centre would combine academic and vocational education. It would create a place “where students, apprentices and professionals work and conduct research together”, said cantonal parliamentarian Michèle Schmid.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories