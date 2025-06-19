The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Research frontiers

ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe
ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe
Listening: ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

Three Swiss universities are once again among the 100 best in Europe in an annual ranking. However, Swiss universities continue to fall slightly behind in international comparison.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich once again came out as the best university in continental Europe, as the analysis company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on Thursday. It is in seventh place in the global ranking.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) in 22nd place and the University of Zurich (UZH) in 100th place. Both universities improved on last year’s ranking: EPFL by four places and UZH by nine.

Climbers and relegated universities

A total of ten Swiss universities were assessed. Two are in the same position as last year, three have moved up and five have dropped down.

In addition to UZH and EPFL, the University of Lausanne has also risen in the rankings. At 212th place, it is 12 places higher than in the previous year.

More

The University of Geneva remains in 155th place. The Universities of Basel (rank 158), Bern (rank 184) and Fribourg (rank 642) as well as the Università della Svizzera Italiana (rank 473) and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (rank 801-850) have dropped down the rankings.

Anglo-Saxon region clearly in the lead

The international ranking is led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Imperial College London and the University of Oxford. With the exception of ETH Zurich and the National University of Singapore (8th place), the list of the top 10 is dominated by US and British universities.

With over 1,500 universities included, this year’s ranking is the largest to date, according to QS.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR