ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

Three Swiss universities are once again among the 100 best in Europe in an annual ranking. However, Swiss universities continue to fall slightly behind in international comparison.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich once again came out as the best university in continental Europe, as the analysis company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on Thursday. It is in seventh place in the global ranking.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) in 22nd place and the University of Zurich (UZH) in 100th place. Both universities improved on last year’s ranking: EPFL by four places and UZH by nine.

Climbers and relegated universities

A total of ten Swiss universities were assessed. Two are in the same position as last year, three have moved up and five have dropped down.

In addition to UZH and EPFL, the University of Lausanne has also risen in the rankings. At 212th place, it is 12 places higher than in the previous year.

The University of Geneva remains in 155th place. The Universities of Basel (rank 158), Bern (rank 184) and Fribourg (rank 642) as well as the Università della Svizzera Italiana (rank 473) and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (rank 801-850) have dropped down the rankings.

Anglo-Saxon region clearly in the lead

The international ranking is led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Imperial College London and the University of Oxford. With the exception of ETH Zurich and the National University of Singapore (8th place), the list of the top 10 is dominated by US and British universities.

With over 1,500 universities included, this year’s ranking is the largest to date, according to QS.

