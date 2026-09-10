Study finds high levels of microplastics enter Swiss soil each year

Every year, 219 tonnes of microplastics end up on Swiss soil Keystone-SDA

Every year, 219 tonnes of microplastics enter the soil and water bodies in Switzerland via the air, according to a new study.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jährlich gelangen 219 Tonnen Mikroplastik auf Schweizer Grund Original Read more: Jährlich gelangen 219 Tonnen Mikroplastik auf Schweizer Grund

A research team from Swiss federal research institutes Empa (material science), Eawag (aquatic science) and Agroscope (agriculture) has, for the first time, systematically investigated atmospheric microplastic pollution, as Empa announced on Thursday.

For the study, which was supported by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the researchers collected samples at five locations over the course of a year. The measurements were taken in Zurich, Dübendorf, Magadino, Payerne and on the Chaumont in the Jura. Extrapolated to all areas of Switzerland below 2,000 metres in altitude, this means that around 219 tonnes of microplastics are deposited in Switzerland each year.

According to the researchers, around 78 tonnes of this ends up directly on agricultural land and around 10 tonnes directly in water bodies.

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At the urban site in Zurich, they recorded the highest figure of 881 particles per square metre per day. At the other sites, the figures were lower, ranging from 249 to 331 particles.

Health implications unclear

The plastics most frequently identified by the researchers were polyethylene terephthalate (PET) at 31%, polyethylene (PE) at 26% and polypropylene (PP) at 21%. PET is commonly found in drinks bottles and polyester fibres in textiles. PE and PP are mainly used for packaging, films and containers.

In relation to the total mass of all airborne particles, such as desert dust or soot, microplastics account for only a small proportion, ranging from 0.02% to 0.12%.

However, due to constant deposition over large areas, considerable quantities accumulate, which hardly degrade in the environment. The researchers went on to say that much remains unclear regarding the consequences of microplastics for the environment and health.

“But in accordance with the precautionary principle, we should avoid littering, use plastics only where necessary and close material cycles wherever possible,” said Empa researcher and study leader Christoph Hüglin, as quoted in the Empa press release.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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