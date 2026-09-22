New Swiss-developed adapter protects satellites from vibrations
Researchers in Switzerland have developed an adapter that can protect satellites from severe vibrations during rocket launches. The structure absorbs dangerous vibrations, said the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), which worked together with Beyond Gravity.
“If we can better protect satellites against vibrations, we will be able to send more sensitive measuring instruments into space,” researcher Andrea Bergamini was quoted as saying on Tuesday in a press release from Empa. Vibrations caused by the separation of rocket stages during launch can pose a threat to the sensitive electronics onboard satellites.
The structure is being incorporated into a newly designed payload adapter that connects the satellites to the rocket.
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The researchers redesigned the entire component as a so-called phononic crystal. This special structure converts harmful longitudinal vibrations into rotational movements of integrated aluminium rings. These rotational movements dampen the vibrations before they reach the payload.
According to Empa, the concept has proven its worth in simulations and tests with a prototype. Swiss space company Beyond Gravity has filed a patent application for the invention. However, the adapter still needs to be further optimised before it can be used on a rocket.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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