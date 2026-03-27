Science podcast: cracking the chip code
In a world obsessed with semiconductors, Switzerland is making a strategic move. But what exactly makes these tiny components so vital, and can the Alpine nation carve out its own niche in this high-stakes global race?
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Join us on the latest episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast as we delve into the complex world of semiconductors. Discover why countries are investing billions, the intricate process of chip production, and Switzerland’s ambitious plan to safeguard its domestic industry.
Our reporter Matthew Allen explores the innovative “FabLab” concept and talks to experts about how Switzerland aims to stay competitive without chasing mass production. Tune in to uncover the fascinating future of Swiss chip technology.
Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.