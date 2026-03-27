Science podcast: cracking the chip code

SWI swissinfo.ch

In a world obsessed with semiconductors, Switzerland is making a strategic move. But what exactly makes these tiny components so vital, and can the Alpine nation carve out its own niche in this high-stakes global race?

Jo Fahy



I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks. Michele Andina My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products. Matthew Allen

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Join us on the latest episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast as we delve into the complex world of semiconductors. Discover why countries are investing billions, the intricate process of chip production, and Switzerland’s ambitious plan to safeguard its domestic industry.

Our reporter Matthew Allen explores the innovative “FabLab” concept and talks to experts about how Switzerland aims to stay competitive without chasing mass production. Tune in to uncover the fascinating future of Swiss chip technology.

Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

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More Swiss AI Chip-making factory aims to boost Swiss semiconductors This content was published on Switzerland is laying plans to build a national chip production and research centre. Read more: Chip-making factory aims to boost Swiss semiconductors

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