Research frontiers

How semiconductors are made

Making semiconductor chips for computers, machinery, transport and many other devices is a costly, time-consuming process.

1 minute

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.ch.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

The many stages of production require specialist facilities and expensive equipment. Which is why semiconductor manufacturing demands large investments and skilled know-how.

