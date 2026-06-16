Swiss paediatricians adopt new growth charts for more precise monitoring
Starting Tuesday, paediatricians in Switzerland will be using new standardised growth charts. Unlike the growth charts used previously, these ones are based on national data and are therefore expected to provide a more accurate indication of a child's development in Switzerland.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The new recommendations are based on one of the largest development studies in Europe, the Paediatric Endocrinology Centre Zurich explained on Tuesday. The study analysed data from over 43,000 children and adolescents from all linguistic regions of Switzerland.
A key finding of the study is that children in Switzerland are, on average, up to four centimetres taller than suggested by previous reference values from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
More
Desperate to save their children, parents become unexpected drug developers
By adapting the charts to Swiss conditions, from now on growth disorders could be detected earlier. These include, for example, growth hormone deficiency, coeliac disease or thyroid disorders. At the same time, the more accurate data should help to avoid unnecessary medical investigations.
Translated from German with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.