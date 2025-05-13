Swiss researchers develop living material from fungi

A Swiss research team has developed a new type of material from fungi. This could be used to create compostable films, moisture sensors or edible additives for food and cosmetics, they say.

The secret of the new material lies in the fact that it is alive, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) announced on Tuesday.

The researchers used the so-called mycelium of the widespread, edible fungus known as the “common split-leaf fungus” as the basis for their new material. Mycelia are root-like, thread-like fungal structures that are already being actively researched as potential material sources.

However, natural materials present a challenge: although they are biodegradable, they are often not stable or flexible enough for practical applications. To compensate for these weaknesses, they are often chemically treated, but this reduces their sustainability.

First possible applications tested

In previous tests, mycelium fibres were normally cleaned and, if necessary, chemically treated. The EMPA researchers chose a different approach. Instead of laboriously processing the mycelium, they use it as a whole.

As it grows, the fungus forms a so-called extracellular matrix: a network of different fibre-like molecules, proteins and other biological substances that the living cells secrete. The newly developed material is based on this extracellular matrix. As the material remains alive, it continues to produce the useful molecules.

In their study published in the scientific journal Advanced Materials, the researchers demonstrated initial potential applications. Among other things, they produced a plastic-like film and an emulsifier – a substance that helps to bind different liquids together in food and cosmetic products.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

