Swiss researchers develop new drug to better combat iron deficiency

Iron deficiency is a common problem, but iron supplements are often poorly absorbed. A product developed by the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich hopes to offer a solution.

Constant tiredness, headaches and a weakened immune system: worldwide, around two billion people suffer from iron deficiency; in Europe, one in five women is affected. Those who have to take iron tablets often suffer from side effects such as bloating, constipation or nausea.

“The challenge with iron supplements lies in providing bioavailable iron, that is, iron that can be absorbed by the body,” explains Raffaele Mezzenga from the Department of Health Sciences and Technology at ETH Zurich. He is leading the development of a new iron supplement.

This relies on a promising technology that aims to deliver iron in a highly absorbable form. Instead of conventional iron sulfate, it uses iron nanoparticles, together with plant proteins.

The result of the first clinical study shows that iron is absorbed almost twice as well compared to standard preparations, says ETH Zurich.

Lower dosage, fewer side effects

According to Pierre-Alexandre Krayenbühl, a doctor and iron specialist, the new ETH study is exciting. Common oral iron supplements are usually high dosage. “We have found that lower doses of iron lead to fewer side effects. We have also been able to demonstrate in studies that iron absorption is much more efficient this way,” he says.

In the first clinical trial at ETH Zurich, the 52 participants experienced no side effects. However, long-term studies are still needed.

Potential for further dietary supplements

ETH Zurich has patented the technology. Researchers see the additional potential for combating other deficiencies. “We want to use this technology to go beyond iron and also produce supplements for zinc, iodine, and selenium,” says Mezzenga.

However, much work still needs to be done before the ETH Zurich iron supplement hits the market.

